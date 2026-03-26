<p>As Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> continues to dominate the box office, Bollywood icon Aamir Khan has come forward and heaped praise on the espionage drama. The <em>Dangal</em> star, who was in the national capital to participate in the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, extended his warmest congratulations to Aditya and his team. Aamir said that he has heard nothing but 'overflowing praise' regarding the spy thriller's massive theatrical run.</p><p>Speaking to the media, Aamir said, "I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. <em>Dhurandhar 1</em> and now <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team."</p>.'Dhurandhar 2' box office report: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 761 crore globally in its opening weekend.<p>The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history and has raked in over Rs 1000 crore in just seven days of its release. The movie continues to perform exceptionally well since its release. Started with paid previews on March 18, <em>Dhurandhar 2</em> has continued to attract packed theatres.</p><p>Aamir Khan also congratulated the organizers of the Delhi Film Festival on their successful first year while presenting <em>Sitaare Zameen Par</em> to the participants.</p>.Just very happy to see how 'Dhurandhar' is working: Vicky Kaushal.<p>Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist praised director Prasanna’s vision, saying that they are both 'very happy' with the film's impact. Aamir also highlighted that the special screening of <em>Sitaare Zameen Par</em> at IFFD was a special opportunity to bridge the gap between creators and a younger generation of viewers, fostering a dialogue about the film's core themes.</p>.Rajinikanth calls Aditya Dhar 'Box Office ka baap' after watching 'Dhurandhar 2', director says 'biggest superstar moment'.<p>Helmed by Aditya Dhar, <em>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</em> is a sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.</p>