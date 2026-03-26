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'Nothing but praises': Aamir Khan lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' at IFFD 2026

Aamir said that he has heard nothing but 'overflowing praise' regarding the spy thriller's massive theatrical run.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 11:50 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsAamir KhanRanveer SinghTrendingAditya DharFilmyzilla

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