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'Now I Truly Feel Like the King of the World': SRK on Academy’s 'Om Shanti Om' celebration

While the Academy's tribute was already making waves, the moment came full circle when Shah Rukh Khan himself responded to the gesture.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 08:49 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 08:49 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanTrendingFilmyzilla

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