<p>The Academy Awards recently paid tribute to Bollywood ‘Baadshah’ Shah Rukh Khan by sharing his work from one of the most quintessential monologues. Shared via their official Instagram, the Academy gave a grand salute to the 'King of Bollywood', pairing a nostalgic sequence from Om Shanti Om with a caption that honoured his legendary global screen presence.</p><p>They wrote, "One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007). Directed by Farah Khan. Written by Farah Khan, Mushtaq Shiekh and Mayur Puri. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher."</p><p>While the Academy's tribute was already making waves, the moment came full circle when Shah Rukh Khan himself responded to the gesture. The Bollywood superstar offered a gracious and heartfelt reaction to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for honouring his 2007 blockbuster, <em>Om Shanti Om</em>.</p>.<p>Taking to his Instagram story, SRK reshared the Academy's post and reacted with his signature wit and much gratitude.</p><p>"Thank u @theacademy for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha."</p>.<p>Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan also reacted to the same and thanked the Academy. She wrote, "I want to thank The Academy @theacademy @iamsrk @mayurpuri N all those who forwarded this post to me #pictureabhibaakihainmeredost."</p><p>One of the cult classics in Bollywood, Farah Khan’s <em>Om Shanti Om</em> expertly blends a supernatural revenge plot with self-deprecating wit. The plot centers on Om, a 1970s background actor who returns in a new life decades later to seek justice for a past tragedy and a lost romance. While the film famously launched Deepika Padukone’s career, it featured Shah Rukh Khan in a stellar dual performance alongside a powerhouse cast, including Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.</p><p>In other news, the 'King of Bollywood' is set for a massive 2026, headlined by his collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan in the action-thriller <em>King</em>. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the high-octane project is locked for a December 24, 2026, release, making it the season's biggest holiday attraction. Adding to the excitement, industry whispers suggest SRK may reunite with Jawan director Atlee for a special appearance in the Allu Arjun-starrer <em>Raaka</em>.</p>