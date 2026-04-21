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'#NTRNeel' set to hit screens on June 2027, makers officially lock release date

Makers also announced that the first glimpse of the movie will be released on May 20, which is also Jr NTR's birthday.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:05 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemajr ntrTrendingPrashant NeelFilmyzilla

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