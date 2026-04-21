<p>Tuesday morning brought excitement for Jr NTR fans as the makers of his highly anticipated project, tentatively called '<em>#NTRNeel'</em>, announced their plans for a mid-2027 summer release. Taking to social media, the makers said that the movie will hit theaters on June 11, 2027, promising a spectacular summer holiday cinematic experience.</p><p>Mythiri Movie Makers said that they have locked in June 11, 2027, as the global release date, positioning the film as a definitive summer blockbuster.</p><p>Dropping a fresh new poster the makers wrote, “When the storm finds its purpose…#NTRNeel worldwide in cinemas on June 11, 2027 First glimpse out on May 20th”</p><p>In the poster, Jr NTR is seen striking a ferocious pose.</p>.<p>Tarak fans are celebrating this long-awaited update, which comes on the heels of a massive social media frenzy.</p><p>Just last week, Jr NTR sent the internet into a meltdown by displaying a stunning physical transformation, showcasing a chiseled physique that proves he is fully locked in for this ambitious project.</p>.<p>Following the official announcement, fans of Jr NTR flooded the comments section with celebration. One notable comment read, “March Spirit 🔥, April varanasi😍, June dragon 🐉 TFI in 2027🔥🔥 (sic)</p><p>“Finally the update has come, we are swallowing the caste on June 11th 🥵 💥, said the user.</p><p>Makers also announced that the first glimpse of the movie will be released on May 20, which is also Jr NTR's birthday.</p><p>Adding to the film's massive pan-India appeal, reports indicate that Bollywood heavyweights Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor are set to join the ensemble. Both actors are expected to play pivotal roles in the action-heavy drama, further heightening the global anticipation for this Prashanth Neel directorial.</p>.'No changes, no cancellations': #NTRNEEL makers clarify misleading rumours.<p>About the project, the makers have successfully concluded a significant overseas leg of filming in Jordan, where several pivotal scenes were captured. Following this, the team moved back to India for a brief week-long stint at a temple located near Shamshabad.</p><p>Under the working title #NTRNeel, this powerhouse collaboration is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The producers have teased the project as an 'explosive blend of action, drama and mass appeal', hinting at a massive treat for commercial cinema lovers.</p>