<p>Set during the aftermath of World War II, James Vanderbilt’s ‘Nuremberg’ is a high-intensity drama centred on the Nuremberg trials. The film follows the psychological examination of the Nazi leaders, particularly Hermann Göring. It is based on Jack El-Hai’s book ‘The Nazi and the Psychiatrist’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">How could humans commit such horrendous crimes was the driving force of the trials. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Douglas Kelley, an American military psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is sent to Nuremberg to ensure that Göring, Hitler’s deputy and the other officers are fit to stand trial. In the film, Kelley tells his interpreter, ‘If we could psychologically define evil, we could make sure something like this never happens again’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Cinematic shots of the bombed ruins of Germany, the sombre courtroom décor and the oak-panelled drawing rooms lend the film a quiet gravitas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rami Malek comes across as a smart and clever, sometimes even cunning military psychiatrist. However, he fails to fully express the mental turbulence one might experience when confronted with such grotesque revelations of human cruelty. Russell Crowe, who plays Göring, brings a cool, calculated, and reserved personality. </p>.<p class="bodytext">There are some spine-chilling moments especially when Göring dismisses mass hatred and death camps as mere political strategy meant to settle scores with opponents. </p>.<p class="bodytext">However, in the end, the film offers little insight into what made these Nazi criminals different from ordinary people. It fails to capture Kelley’s argument, as stated in his book, that they were not monsters but normal human beings, an idea similar to Hannah Arendt’s ‘Banality of Evil’, which suggests that ordinary people can commit terrible crimes in extraordinary times.</p>