'O2' movie review: Interesting plot on medical research

While medical crimes are common in Indian cinema, a medical thriller about research in the medical field is rare. ‘O2’, produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is one such film that is based on groundbreaking
futuristic medical research.
The makers of ‘O2’ claim the film is based on real research — which shows potential to revive patients after a cardiac arrest — based on animal testing in the US. A few years ago, injectable oxygen to treat
patients with breathing disorders had made news.
Lab rats, injectable oxygen, a doctor with a high IQ, revival of a dead person and a love story amidst it all are some intriguing elements in the film. What makes the film more interesting is the choice of a female protagonist who has her own baggage. She is reeling from a traumatic past.
Dr Shraddha (Ashika Ranganath), the second youngest doctor of India (having completed MBBS at the age of 18) is researching injectable oxygen and has been successful in her experiments on lab rats. She
seeks human trials but her request is turned down by her haughty senior, Dr Mrutyunjay (Prakash Belawadi). It is later revealed that Mrutyunjay envies the young doctor’s abilities. However towards the end of the film, it is he who comes to her rescue.
Two things I’m tired of in films — savarna and male saviour complex. Despite the film having an intelligent female protagonist, the narrative depends on a man and that too someone who has constantly looked down on her — even after she has proven her point. This reeks of misogyny.
Lastly, the film’s final revelation is a little hard to digest. While introducing pseudoscience in a narrative led by medical science was interesting, it also resulted in a few chuckles.
(Published 20 April 2024, 00:44 IST)