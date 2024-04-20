'O2' movie review: Interesting plot on medical research

Dr Shraddha (Ashika Ranganath), the second youngest doctor of India (having completed MBBS at the age of 18) is researching injectable oxygen and has been successful in her experiments on lab rats. She

seeks human trials but her request is turned down by her haughty senior, Dr Mrutyunjay (Prakash Belawadi). It is later revealed that Mrutyunjay envies the young doctor’s abilities. However towards the end of the film, it is he who comes to her rescue.