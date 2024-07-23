Obscene Big Boss OTT video is fake, will take action against creator: JioCinema

Mumbai, DHNS: Amid the controversy over Bigg Boss OTT, the Jio Cinema said on Tuesday that the clip in circulation is fake and that the origins of the clip are being identified.
The development comes a day after Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding immediate action against the OTT show Bigg Boss 3.
In response to this, JioCinema, in a press statement said: “ JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake.”
“We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern,” it said.
JioCinema said that its teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema.
