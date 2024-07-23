Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Obscene Big Boss OTT video is fake, will take action against creator: JioCinema

"The original Bigg Boss OTT video streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake." the company said.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 06:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai, DHNS: Amid the controversy over  Bigg Boss OTT, the Jio Cinema said on Tuesday that the clip in circulation is fake and that the origins of the clip are being identified. 

The development comes a day after Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson  Dr Manisha Kayande approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding immediate action against the OTT show Bigg Boss 3.

In response to this, JioCinema, in a press statement said: “ JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content.  The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake.”

“We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us.  The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern,” it said. 

JioCinema said that its teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 July 2024, 06:32 IST
OTTJioCinemaBig Bossobscene contentobscene video

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT