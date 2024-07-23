Obscene Big Boss OTT video is fake, will take action against creator: JioCinema

Mumbai, DHNS: Amid the controversy over Bigg Boss OTT, the Jio Cinema said on Tuesday that the clip in circulation is fake and that the origins of the clip are being identified.

The development comes a day after Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, demanding immediate action against the OTT show Bigg Boss 3.

In response to this, JioCinema, in a press statement said: “ JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake.”