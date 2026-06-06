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Obsessing over 'Obsession': When FOMO becomes the biggest star in cinema

The success of the American horror film feels driven by social media hype rather than merit, writes Taher Ahmed
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 21:58 IST
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