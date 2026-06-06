Obsessing over 'Obsession': When FOMO becomes the biggest star in cinema

<p class="bodytext">There was a time when people went to theatres because of movie stars. Today, they go because social media made them feel late to the conversation. Enter ‘Obsession’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Directed by Curry Barker, the low-budget horror film, made for under 1 million USD, has become one of the surprise success stories of the year. Having grossed over 100 million USD globally, it has generated enough online discussion to make one wonder whether it is a film or a social media movement.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The movie vs the hype</p>.<p class="bodytext">The obvious assumption is that audiences have discovered a masterpiece. Having watched the film, I am not entirely convinced.</p>.<p class="bodytext">That’s not to say ‘Obsession’ is bad. The performances are solid, the atmosphere works, and there is enough creativity to separate it from the conveyor belt of sequels, reboots and remakes currently occupying cinema screens. The newcomers involved deserve credit for punching above their weight.</p>.Merilyn Monroe centenary: The woman who never left.<p class="bodytext">But is it the genre-defining phenomenon the Internet would have us believe? Probably not. Let’s be honest, it’s a decent movie. The Internet, however, appears to have watched a different version. This brings us to a more interesting question. What exactly are audiences buying tickets for? The movie? Or the conversation surrounding the movie?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Because ‘Obsession’ feels like one of the clearest examples yet of a modern entertainment phenomenon: people no longer just consume content, they consume cultural moments.</p>.<p class="bodytext">FOMO (fear of missing out) has quietly become one of the most powerful marketing tools ever invented. One social media post becomes ten, ten becomes a hundred, and suddenly your feeds are flooded with reactions, theories and rankings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Eventually, watching the movie starts feeling less like entertainment and more like homework.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nobody wants to be the only person sitting silently while everyone else debates the latest phenomenon. So tickets get booked, discussions begin and the cycle feeds itself.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">When different beats bigger</p>.<p class="bodytext">The irony is that ‘Obsession’ has achieved something many studios spend hundreds of millions trying to manufacture: attention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For years, Hollywood’s answer to every problem has been to spend more money. Bigger stars. Bigger effects. Bigger marketing campaigns. Yet audiences increasingly complain that many films feel like variations of the same idea. Different actors. Different costumes. Different explosions. Same recipe.</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Obsession’ offers none of the usual blockbuster comforts. No franchise. No multiverse. Just a standalone film asking audiences to take a chance on something unfamiliar. Judging by the response, that gamble appears to have paid off. The success of ‘Obsession’ is not necessarily a rejection of blockbuster cinema. It is a rejection of predictability.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Rise of creator economy</p>.<p class="bodytext">The creator behind the film is equally important to the story. Before becoming a filmmaker, Curry built an audience online. For many viewers, watching ‘Obsession’ was not simply about seeing a movie. It was about supporting a creator they had already invested in. That reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour. Trust is increasingly moving away from institutions and towards individuals, with audiences becoming the new gatekeepers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The audience driving much of this momentum also appears to be younger. Unlike previous generations that grew up following movie stars, Gen Z has grown up following creators. They are more likely to discover entertainment through algorithms than advertisements, and more likely to trust a recommendation from a creator than a studio campaign.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In that context, ‘Obsession’ feels less like an outlier and more like a sign of where entertainment is headed.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">More than a movie</p>.<p class="bodytext">Whether ‘Obsession’ deserves every bit of praise it receives is open to debate. What is harder to dispute is what its success represents. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A low-budget horror film made by relatively unknown talent has managed to command attention in an era dominated by billion-dollar franchises. Not because it had the biggest stars or the largest marketing budget, but because it captured something far more valuable: relevance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">And perhaps that is the biggest takeaway from ‘Obsession’. Audiences are no longer waiting for studios to decide what becomes a hit. They are making that decision themselves.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For an industry built on controlling attention, that may be the most unsettling plot twist of all.</p>