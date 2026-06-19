Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘OM’ unveiled: Dhanush’s first strike promo sends fans into frenzy

Beyond the intense visuals, what has sent the film industry and trade circles into overdrive is the project's massive star power.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 06:19 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaTrendingDhanush

Follow us on :

Follow Us