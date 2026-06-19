‘OM’ unveiled: Dhanush’s first strike promo sends fans into frenzy

<p>After months of intense secrecy, the mystery surrounding National Award winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dhanush#google_vignette">Dhanush</a>’s 55th movie has been unveiled. Now officially titled <em>OM</em>, the project made its grand debut on Thursday with "First Strike”, a powerhouse promo that has set social media on fire, sending 'D' fans into an absolute frenzy.</p><p>Adding to the massive scale, the project is officially billed as <em>OM Chapter: 1 - Udhiram: The Blood Wood</em>, heavily hinting that this gritty action saga is the beginning of a massive multi-part franchise. </p><p>Directed by writer-director Rajkumar Periasamy of <em>Amaran</em> fame, <em>OM</em> seems to move far away from the standard commercial hero-entry formula.</p>.<p>The pulse-pounding, rain-soaked title teaser transports the audience into a volatile environment. The clip opens with sweeping vistas of mountains, deep forests and a temple town before shifting into a high-stakes arena of armed conflict, burning vehicles, massive public protests and a literal downpour of Indian rupees from the sky.</p><p>The atmospheric tension explodes when a group of terrified villagers, surrounded by armed security personnel in a dense jungle, begin chanting "Anna Malaiyarku!" in unison. Out of the mist and rain, Dhanush makes a brutal, saviour-style entry, engaging in raw, hand-to-hand combat and wielding an assault rifle against heavily armed forces.</p>.<p>Beyond the intense visuals, what has sent the film industry and trade circles into overdrive is the project's massive star power. Along with Dhanush, the movie also stars powerhouse performers like Mammooty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Indrans.</p><p><em>OM</em> is produced directly under Dhanush’s home banner, Wunderbar Films, in collaboration with Shraddha Agrawal’s R Take Studios. The makers have officially locked in a worldwide theatrical release date for October 16, 2026, positioning <em>OM</em> as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.</p>