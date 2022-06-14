On Sushant's second death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shares emotional post

On Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary on Tuesday, actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with the late actor, has shared a string of throwback pictures and penned an emotional note.
Rhea posted a motley of pictures with Sushant on Instagram. In the throwback images, the late actor and Rhea are seen spending some happy times together.
She captioned the image: "Miss you every day" along with a heart emoji.
The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020. On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre'.
Sushant died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. His last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on a streaming platform.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad
Conversations with cultural icons
5 insights for astronomers from Gaia mission's data
How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth
Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar
US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia
DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!
'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city
IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes
Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh