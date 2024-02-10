'Ondu Sarala Premakathe' review: Dawdling narrative wrecks a good plot

Simple Suni’s ‘Ondu Sarala Premakathe’ (A simple love story) is about the life of Athishay (Vinay Rajkumar), an aspiring music director. Athishay is in search of a girl whose voice matches his heartbeat’s rhythm. There are two singers in his life, Madhura (Malika Singh) and Anuraga (Swathishta Krishnan). Should he choose the one he loves? Should he choose the one who loves him?