<p>Rishab Shetty, who made the world turn towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kannada">Kannada</a> cinema with his Kantara, continues to receive a great reception even after four years of its release. While the movie changed his fortune, giving him numerous awards and accolades, it also elevated his position in the industry. Currently deep in pre-production for <em>Jai Hanuman</em>, the actor-director recently grabbed all attention with a quiet, high-profile meeting with Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a>.</p><p>Far from a courtesy visit, this meeting was reportedly a serious exchange of ideas. Rishab and Amit Shah explored the future of Indian cinema, specifically highlighting how authentic, culturally rooted stories can reshape the industry’s impact both at home and abroad.<br>Sharing photos of the meeting on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-mediA">social media</a>, Rishab Shetty called it one of his "most memorable moments".</p><p>“Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister, Shri @amitshahofficial ji. It became one of my most memorable moments as he shared his words of appreciation for Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1. I also had a wonderful time discussing my upcoming projects with him. I must say, I was truly happy when he began sharing his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our history, culture, art and filmmaking," wrote Rishab Shetty.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the importance of using the cinema as a medium for cultural preservation was the key focal point. Rishab Shetty, currently balancing the demands of <em>Jai Hanuman</em>, discovered significant common ground with the Home Minister regarding the protection of India’s history and the rapid technical modernization of the filmmaking process.</p><p>This interaction underscores the rising influence of "hyper-local" storytelling in mainstream discourse. As Rishab Shetty proceeds with his next projects, the appreciation from high-profile personalities proves that films rooted in Indian tradition are now essential to the country's soft power.</p><p>On the professional front, Rishab is busy with "larger-than-life" roles. While already shooting for <em>Jai Hanuman</em>, he has also signed on to play the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming film <em>The Pride of Bharat</em>. Rishab will finish these two projects before he returns to the director's chair for his next self-helmed project.</p>