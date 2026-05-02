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'One of my most memorable moments': Rishab Shetty opens up about meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

Far from a courtesy visit, this meeting was reportedly a serious exchange of ideas.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:10 IST
Entertainment NewsAmit ShahRishab ShettyTrendingFilmyzilla

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