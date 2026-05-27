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'One of the hardest-working actors': Bobby Deol recalls tough 'Alpha' shoot with Alia Bhatt

Bobby was blown away by Alia's work ethic, particularly how hard she worked to ensure her transition into a ruthless, action-heavy character felt authentic on screen.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:49 IST
Entertainment Newsalia bhattTrendingBobby DeolAlphaFilmyzilla

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