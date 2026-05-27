'One of the hardest-working actors': Bobby Deol recalls tough 'Alpha' shoot with Alia Bhatt

<p>One of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bobby-deol">Bobby Deol’s</a> most highly anticipated upcoming projects is YRF’s <em>Alpha</em>, which is being heralded as the spy universe's first female-led film starring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alia-bhatt">Alia Bhatt</a> and Sharvari. The actor, who thoroughly enjoyed his time on set, said how cool it is to see a major Indian action film being headlined by two women and expressed great confidence that audiences will shower the movie with love.</p><p>Talking about the same, Bobby said, “I’m very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal, and now with Alia, I have now done <em>Alpha</em>. I had the best time working with both of them. It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like <em>Alpha</em>, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like <em>Alpha</em> a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and it is a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres.”</p>.Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Alia Bhatt: Actresses turning heads with high-octane action roles.<p>Bobby was blown away by Alia's work ethic, particularly how hard she worked to ensure her transition into a ruthless, action-heavy character felt authentic on screen.</p><p>“Alia is one of the hardest-working and most sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She had never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed by seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it,” says Bobby. </p><p>He adds, “Adi and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I’m glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly.”</p>.'Alpha': Alia Bhatt & Bobby Deol's spy thriller set for July release.<p>In the meantime, Bobby Deol is prepping for the release of <em>Bandar</em> and <em>Jana Nayagan</em>. As for <em>Alpha</em>, the highly anticipated film is being helmed by director Shiv Rawail and also features a crucial performance by Anil Kapoor. The movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 10, 2026.</p>