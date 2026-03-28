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One story, two tickets: What Gangs of Wasseypur & Dhurandhar teach about sequels

Dhurandhar’s two-part model is not new. As Kill Bill and Gangs of Wasseypur proved, the split works only when the story demands it, writes Amogh Ravindra.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 22:43 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 22:43 IST
EntertainmentRanveer SinghAnurag KashyapSpecialsshowtimeAditya Dhar

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