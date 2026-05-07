Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Only child I got to meet was one who passed away': Celina Jaitly cries at son's grave amid ongoing divorce

Celina lost her newborn son Shamsher in 2017, due to a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 10:44 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodTrendingBollywood actorCelebrity

Follow us on :

Follow Us