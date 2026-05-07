<p>Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional video amid divorce battles with her husband Peter Haag.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Celina detailed her emotional turmoil while grieving her late son and described it as "brutal".</p><p>In the video, Celina could be seen cleaning her son's grave while crying inconsolably.</p><p>Celina lost her newborn son Shamsher in 2017, due to a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Shamsher passed away shortly after birth, in a tragic event that occurred during her second set of twins' pregnancy, in which she also welcomed her son Arthur, 8.</p>.Watch: Vijay pays final tribute to producer RB Choudary, consoles his grieving son Jiiva during last rites.<p>Alongside the emotional video, Celina describes the ordeal that she has been suffering from the past two weeks and wrote, "I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing."</p><p>She went on to explain that how even after legal orders, she wasn't allowed to meet her children and that they were taken to undisclosed location.</p><p>"Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born," she added.</p>.RB Choudary's funeral: Celebrities mourn the sudden demise of Super Good Films Founder.<p>The actor further detailed how she sacrificed everything in order to support the father of her children and moved countries to stay with him.</p><p>"I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse," she wrote.</p><p>She then alleged that despite joined custody orders, she had been denied communication with her children and that she is meeting with unreasonable demands by her husband.</p><p>"Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken," she continued.</p>.'Ranbir se behtar kiya hai': Aamir praises Riddhima at 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' special screening.<p>Further alleging that her children are being brainwashed, she wrote, "There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father."</p><p>She also revealed that she was served a divorce notice by her husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for their 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office in September last year. </p><p>For the unversed, Celina had filed a case against Peter in November last year, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. She had also sought Rs 50 crore and additional compensation. The case is currently handled in the court.</p><p>On the work front, Celina was last seen in the 2011 romantic comedy, <em>Thank You </em>starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol and Irrfan Khan, following which she took a hiatus after her marriage in September of the same year.</p>