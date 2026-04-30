Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Only five people in cinema hall': 'KD: The Devil' struggles with almost empty theaters

KVN Production's first release of 2026 has so far failed to generate the theatrical momentum many expected.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 09:45 IST
Entertainment NewsKannada cinemaTrendingDhruva SarjaKFIkvn productions

Follow us on :

Follow Us