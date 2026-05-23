<p>Making her highly anticipated return to the Cannes Film Festival, global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet on Friday. The legendary Indian beauty graced the screening of the Palme d'Or contender The Birthday Party (Histoires De La Nuit), which stars Monica Bellucci. Videos and photos of the actor posing and greeting the press have already gone viral across social media.</p><p>Celebrating her long-standing tenure since 2003 as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, Aishwarya was also seen sharing a warm moment on the carpet with Eva Longoria. Named "Luminara," her couture gown was a brilliant study in light and motion. The design transformed abstract light into a powerful display of energy and force, brought to life through a blend of sculptural structure and precise, engineered tailoring.</p>.<p>The diva completed her look by pairing the outfit with a shimmering dupatta, soft, flowing curls and radiant, pink-toned makeup highlighted by a bold red lipstick. She amped the ensemble with stunning diamond jewellery accented by vibrant blue stones.</p>.Cannes 2026: Aishwarya stuns in Avant-Garde Amit Aggarwal creation.<p>Visuals of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes have taken social media by storm as fans flood her appearance and celebrate her iconic look. All the platforms are buzzing with pictures and videos showcasing her commanding presence on the red carpet.</p><p>Later in the evening, Aishwarya was seen in a stunning pastel pink floral gown complete with a sheer flowing cape, designed by Sophie Couture.</p>.<p>She wore the striking ensemble to the "Lights On Women's Worth" gala, joining a glamorous crowd that included the likes of Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt and Amy Jackson.</p><p>Ash was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a satin red gown with a shimmering cape.</p>.<p>Fans immediately flooded the comments to praise her look. One user wrote, "Only she can pull this off," while another said, "The diva is here to rule." </p><p>Another ecstatic user wrote, "Cannes Queen is finally here!"</p>.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya jet off to Cannes, visuals go viral.<p>Earlier, viral clips of Aishwarya and Aaradhya jetting off to Cannes took social media by storm. The stylish mother-daughter duo completely turned heads, coordinating perfectly in sleek black outfits as they were photographed by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.</p>