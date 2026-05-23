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'Only she could pull this off': Fans react to Ash’s glamorous Cannes outing

Visuals of Aishwarya Rai at Cannes have taken social media by storm as fans flood her appearance and celebrate her iconic look.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 06:39 IST
Entertainment NewsCannesCannes Film FestivalAishwarya Rai BachchanTrendingFilmyzilla

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