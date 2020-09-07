Open to working in Hindi films, waiting for the right subject: 'V' actor Sudheer Babu

Actor Sudheer Babu, who impressed fans with his performance in Baaghi, says he is ready to work in more Hindi films but will do so only when he gets the right subject. He also opens up about playing the role of a 'supercop' in the recently-released V and reveals that, contrary to perception, he did not model his character on a real-life person.

What encouraged you to take up V?

I play a supercop in V. He is like the saviour of the city and the most desirable man in town. There are biopics made on him and he is like a role model. My character,as well as that of the antagonist, is quite strong. The film has a good soul. It is rare to find a film from the action genre that has (such) a good story.

How did you prepare to play a supercop?

I did not take inspiration from any real-life character. I came up with a sketch for the character based on the feed received from the director. I, however, took training from a senior cop to understand the rules and regulations followed by the police department.

What's your take on V releasing on Amazon Prime Video, skipping the theatrical route?

As this is an action film, the original idea was to release it in theatres. However, these days, OTT is a boon for films. V will be released in over 200 countries/territories, which would not have been possible had we taken the theatrical route. Telugu films, generally speaking, are going places as every fifth person (watching a Telugu movie) is going to be from outside India. So, in a way, we are happy.

How did you get interested in acting?

I used to play badminton professionally but I did not quit it for films. Badminton happened at a different stage of my life and I quit the same for personal reasons. After a few years, I wanted to dedicate myself to the acting profession. I come from a small town,Vijayawada, where films are the only source of entertainment. So films were my (natural) interest.

How easy or difficult is it for one to make an impact in Tollywood?

It is not easy for anyone even if you come from a film background/family. Nothing is like a parasite and you have to earn respect, constantly proving that you belong to the industry.

How do you deal with failure?

There will be failures in the film industry as not everything is under your control. One can only give a 100 per cent to your work.

Who are your childhood favourites?

I came into films watching Krishna garu's films. I was also a fan of Jackie Chan. I used to go to a theatre near my house to watch his films and their end credits. All these films were (jointly) an inspiration for me.

What is your fitness mantra?

Fitness is like a lifestyle and you do not get there overnight. A lot of people think that you can work out for one hour and be fit but that is not the case. You also need to maintain a good diet for 23 hours.

Any plans of returning to Bollywood?

I am open to working in more Hindi movies. The Baaghi team was fantastic and people were warm/welcoming. I am looking for the right subject as a follow up to Baaghi.



What is it about yourself as a performer that you want to work upon in the coming years?

I do not know if there is any shortcoming to improve on. However, if I keep doing different roles or trying new genres I will find something to work upon.