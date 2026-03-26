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'Operation Sindoor': Vivek Agnihotri announces a film on India's strikes on Pakistan

The movie is said to throw light on the step-by-step look at the precision strikes that targeted terror networks deep inside Pakistan and PoK.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 05:50 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsVivek AgnihotriTrendingt seriesOperation SindoorFilmyzilla

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