<p>As the nation remains gripped by the narrative of an Indian spy in Pakistan in Aditya Dhar’s <em>Dhurandhar 2</em>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vivek-agnihotri">Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri</a> has further raised the stakes with his latest project. <em>The</em> <em>Bengal Files</em> director announced, <em>Operation Sindoor</em>, a project deeply rooted in hard truths and Indian military grit.</p><p>The film serves as a detailed chronicle of <em>Operation Sindoor</em>, the deadly mission launched by the Indian government in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of civilians and tourists in 2025. The movie is said to throw light on the step-by-step look at the precision strikes that targeted terror networks deep inside Pakistan and PoK.</p><p>The film is largely based on Lt Gen K J S ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book <em>Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan</em>. The project promises to bring to life one of India’s most potent counter-offensives, showcasing the sheer force used to answer Pakistan-backed terrorism.</p>.'Deliberate' act to 'create mischief': Aditya Dhar clarifies images of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing turban fabricated.<p>Significantly, this operation marked the first time in world history that a nuclear-armed nation carried out deep, precise strikes inside another nuclear-armed nation, decisively dismantling terror camps and exposing the limitations of nuclear deterrence as a shield for asymmetric warfare.</p><p>Talking about the project, director-producer Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “This is not just a film. It is a revelation. With <em>Operation Sindoor</em>, India has not just taken revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack and punished Pakistan, but it has also demonstrated its might in modern warfare.</p>.<p>"We have conducted extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces to understand not just what happened but how and why it happened. What emerges is a reality far more complex, far more precise, and far more unsettling than what is available in the public domain.</p><p>"I have always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary. My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity, while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.</p><p>"My intention is not to create noise, but to confront it—with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”</p><p>The project aims to bring to the screen a chapter of modern warfare that sits at the intersection of courage, strategy and truth - not as spectacle, but as a statement. Because sometimes, what is not known… is the real story, said the makers.</p><p>Further details about the project are currently under wraps and will be announced soon.</p>