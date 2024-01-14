'Operation Valentine': 'Vande Mataram' song to be launched at Wagah Border

In a groundbreaking move, Operation Valentine will become the first film ever to launch a song at the iconic Wagah border in Amritsar. Following the tremendous success of the first strike video, the team is now set to unveil the much awaited first song of the film.

Lead actors, Varun Tej (who is making his Hindi debut) and Manushi Chhillar (who is making her Telugu debut with this bilingual film) will make a remarkable appearance at the Wagah border parade to launch the song, making it a historic event.

The much-anticipated song titled Vande Mataram will be sung by Anurag Kulakarni in Telugu and by Sukhwinder Singh in Hindi. Mickey J. Meyer is the music director.

The excitement around the film is only going to grown multifold with this song amplifying the pan-India hysteria. With great posters and video assets, this film is turning out to the most talked-about one in Varun’s career.