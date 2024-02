'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

Murphy won best actor in a leading role at the SAG Awards and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. took the best supporting actor title. The film, directed by Briton Christopher Nolan, also took those awards' top honour - best cast in a motion picture.

Among its other awards, "Oppenheimer" won best film at the BAFTA Film Awards in London earlier this month and best motion picture - drama at the Golden Globes in January.

Other winners at Sunday's PGA Awards, held in Hollywood, included "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", documentary "American Symphony" and television shows "The Bear", "Succession" and "Beef".

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was also honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award.