Orry sports a Mohawk hairstyle, netizens react with disappointment

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry is the latest name from the showbiz to undergo a transformation. The star recently took to Instagram to flaunt his new hairdo, the Mohawk style.
The Mohawk hairstyle is characterized by a strip of hair running from the front to the back of the head with the sides shaved or closely cropped.
The bold hairstyle has shocked his fans and the reaction from fans was far from unanimous.
While some appreciated his new style, many showed disapprovement.
His comments flooded in from fans expressing their disappointment. Despite the backlash, Orry remained positive and posted a follow-up post sharing the BTS video of the haircut.
Published 29 July 2024, 11:21 IST