Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Orry sports a Mohawk hairstyle, netizens react with disappointment

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, has surprised his fans with a new hairstyle, eliciting mixed reactions on social media. Some users have praised his bold fashion sense, while others have trolled him.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 11:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry is the latest name from the showbiz to undergo a transformation. The star recently took to Instagram to flaunt his new hairdo, the Mohawk style.

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry is the latest name from the showbiz to undergo a transformation. The star recently took to Instagram to flaunt his new hairdo, the Mohawk style.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

ADVERTISEMENT
The Mohawk hairstyle is characterized by a strip of hair running from the front to the back of the head with the sides shaved or closely cropped.

The Mohawk hairstyle is characterized by a strip of hair running from the front to the back of the head with the sides shaved or closely cropped.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

The bold hairstyle has shocked his fans and the reaction from fans was far from unanimous.

The bold hairstyle has shocked his fans and the reaction from fans was far from unanimous.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

While some appreciated his new style, many showed disapprovement.

While some appreciated his new style, many showed disapprovement.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

His comments flooded in from fans expressing their disappointment. Despite the backlash, Orry remained positive and posted a follow-up post sharing the BTS video of the haircut.

His comments flooded in from fans expressing their disappointment. Despite the backlash, Orry remained positive and posted a follow-up post sharing the BTS video of the haircut.

Credit: Instagram/@orry

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 July 2024, 11:21 IST
Entertainment NewslifestylefashionhaircutTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT