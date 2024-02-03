Oscar Academy accredited short film festival opens entries

The Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is now accepting submissions for its 14th edition to be held between August 8 and 18.

BISFF received its Oscar academy recognition in 2020. Films that win the International and Indian competition at the festival are eligible for Live Action Short Film Category of the Academy Awards.

‘Inclusion and Exclusion’ is the theme of the festival this year. Anand Varadaraj, the artistic director of the festival says the theme is an attempt to bring in neutral voices in cinema. “Diversity and inclusion has been part of the ethos of BISFF for a long time. Over the years we have had these discussions about how many people do not identify with any group or category and want to feel individualistic. That’s how we came up with the theme,” says Varadaraj. Films, masterclasses and workshops will represent the theme of the festival.