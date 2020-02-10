Oscars 2020 Live Updates: And the Oscar for Best Production Design goes to... Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood!

Paraiste, Jojo Rabbit and Toy Story 4 have taken some key awards at the Oscars, but who will be the rest? The 92nd Academy Awards are underway, with over two dozen films going up in a competition to see who's got the best directing, best acting, writing, cinematography, visual effects, and the ultimate prize: Best Picture. Between 1917 to Parasite and Joker, many high-profile films are in the fray for the coveted prize, but who will take it home? Follow DH for live updates
The Oscar for Costume Design goes to...Little Women!
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig presenting the award for Costume Design, with a side of some fine singing this time
And the Award goes to... Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood!
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig presenting the award for Production Design, with a side of some fine acting
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig on stage, presenting various comical expressions of anger
Watch nine voice actors of Frozen 2's Elsa sing "Into the Unknown" at the Oscars
And the award for Best Short Film goes to... The Neighbors' Widow!
And the award goes to... Jojo Rabbit!
Timothée Chalamet and Natalie Portman present the award for Best Adapted Screenplay
And the award goes to... Parasite!
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves present the award for Best Original Screenplay
Bojack Horseman enters the Oscar-nominated movie posters
Rewatch Steve Martin and Chris Rock poke jokes at just about everything
Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown" being performed by global voice actors for the character of Elsa
Hair Love wins the award for Best Animated Short!
And the award goes to... Toy Story 4!
Mindy Kaling presents the award for Best Animated Feature
And the award goes to... Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood!
Regina King presents the Best Supporting Actor award
Nothing is out of reach for Martin and Rock as the duo poke at Jeff Bezos, Mahershala Ali and the Oscars itself
Oscars begins their presentation with the deadly combination of Steve Martin and Chris Rock
Janelle Monáe kickstarts 2020 Oscars with a fantastic performance
Billy Porter wows Oscars 2020 red carpet with cascade of gold feathers, pink dominates
"Pose" star Billy Porter had promised a surprise for Sunday's Oscars red carpet - and he delivered with a gold-filled grand entrance.
Leonardo DiCaprio poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Joaquin Phoenix poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP
Rami Malek attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, California. AFP/Getty
'Parasite' review: Landing step for satire, a new level of dark comedy thriller
As complete as a circle, as twisted as an ouroboros – watching Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite can easily leave one satisfied with closure, yet wondering about the emptiness inside.
US actors Robert De Niro (L) and Al Pacino arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP
Oscars 2020: 5 things to know about 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho
With Parasite mania running wild, here are five things you need to know about Bong Joon-ho.
There seems to be a resurgence of hate in 2019 and 2020, and sadly, we need films like Jojo Rabbit to learn some lessons: Taika Waititi
Historical fact about the Oscars
The first Academy Awards ceremonyin1929 lasted just 15 minutes, compared to the more glamourous show the Oscars have been known for in more recent years, which can last up to four hours.
Oscars 2020: Will Ford v Ferrari win the Best Picture award?
Noted director Todd Phillips' critically-acclaimedJokeris considered to be one of the hot favourites to bag the 'Best Picture' award at the Oscars 2020.
'Joker' broke through the stigma that seems to be against superhero films at Oscars: Joe Russo
"Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo says he is happy that Todd Phillips-directed "Joker" could make it to the top categories at the 2020 Oscars, rising above the "stigma" attached with the superhero genre.
Good luck to all the nominees tonight! As a member of The Academy it was a great thrill to cast my vote. I’ve spent the last month taking in all your exceptional work and we’ll be watching tonight! Have fun! Be safe! Don’t forget to thank your partner/spouse if you have one! - Chris Pratt
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Reuters
US singer-songwriter Janelle Monae arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP
Antonio Banderas poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Reuters
The cast of "Parasite" poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Reuters
Director Spike Lee wearing a Tribute costume in memory of Kobe Bryant arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP
US actress Laura Dern (L) greets US actor Billy Porter as she arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP
Best actor nominee Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce and his guest arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP
From 'Psycho' to 'E.T.', here are some of the most infamous Best Picture snubs in Oscars history
The Oscars have a long history, associated with and recognising some of the world's best cinema since 1929. However, there have been times when the Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences failed to recognise the merits of great cinema, causing some to lose out on the prestigious Best Picture award.
We bringto you 10 such films that should have won, but did not.
Oscars 2020: Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson's 'Marriage Story' is a masterpiece
The Oscar hopefulMarriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, is a gripping and emotionally draining relationship drama that delivers more than expected, leaving fans spellbound.
Kobe Bryant to be honoured at Oscars 2020
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, will be honoured at Oscars 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has said.
Oscars 2020: Here's where to watch the short film nominees
Here is where you can see most, if not all, the short film nominees in the 2020 Oscars.
Films that were snubbed for best picture at Oscars this year
DH lists three films that should have been nominated for best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, but were not.
Oscars 2020: How and where to watch the 92nd Academy Awards
Here is a look at where and when movie buffs in India can catch the 92nd Academy Awards.
Oscars 2020 preview: 5 things to expect from the 92nd Academy Awards
The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards might prove to be even more memorable that previous instalments as quite a few A-listers are in the running.
Leslie Jones 'abstained' from voting on most Oscar categories owing to lack of black representation
Calling out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the lack of diversity among the nominees, actor-comic Leslie Jones has revealed she skipped voting on most of the Oscar categories as there were "no black people" in them.
Why ‘Joker’ bagged 11 nominations at Oscars 2020
With the big day upon us, here is a look at why Joker deserves to dominate the 92nd Academy Awards.
And the Oscar should go to...
Two of DH's critics sit down for a talk to decide whoshouldwin the Best Picture this year
