Cast members listen as director Paul Thomas Anderson accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for One Battle after Another during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards.
Michael B Jordan poses with the Oscar for Best Actor for Sinners.
Jessie Buckley poses with the Oscar for Best Actress for Hamnet.
Paul Thomas Anderson poses with the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture for One Battle After Another.
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for Sean Penn who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for One Battle after Another.
Amy Madigan poses with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.
Ryan Coogler poses with the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Sinners.
Maggie Kang poses with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for KPop Demon Hunters.
Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for The Girl Who Cried Pearls.
Cassandra Kulukundis poses with the Oscar for Best Casting for One Battle after Another.
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, winners of the Oscar for Best International Feature Film for Sentimental Value.
David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber, and Alzbeta Karaskova, winners of the Best documentary feature film award for Mr Nobody Against Putin.
Conall Jones and Joshua Seftel pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film for All the Empty Rooms.
Ludwig Goransson poses with the Best Original Score award for Sinners.
Rei Ami, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna from KPop Demon Hunters perform on stage during the Oscars.
Gary A Rizzo poses with the Oscar for Best Sound for F1.
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau pose with the Oscar for Best Production Design for Frankenstein.
Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt, winners of one of the two Best Live Action Short Film awards, for The Singers, pose with Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata, winners of the other Best Live Action Short Film award for Two People Exchanging Saliva.
Autumn Durald Arkapaw poses with the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Sinners.
Jordan Samuel poses with the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Frankenstein.
Kate Hawley, winner of the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Frankenstein.
Joe Letteri poses with the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Andy Jurgensen poses with the Oscar for Best Film Editing for One Battle After Another.
Published 16 March 2026, 03:18 IST