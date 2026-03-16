<p>The 'In Memoriam segment' at the 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oscars">Oscars</a>, which pays tribute to film personalities who passed away over the past year, did not include veteran Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmendra">Dharmendra </a>in the televised video. However, his name appeared on the Academy’s official 'In Memoriam' list published online.</p><p>Dharmendra died in November 2025 at his residence in Mumbai, shortly after he was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. Earlier this year, he was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.</p><p>The tribute segment during the 98th Academy Awards ran about 15 minutes longer than in previous editions and included special tributes to Hollywood figures Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford. Despite the extended duration, Dharmendra’s name did not appear in the televised segment.</p>.Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ dominate awards; full winners list .<p>The late actor was nevertheless listed in the online memorial released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, along with other Indian film personalities including Saroja Devi, Manoj Kumar, Jayasree Kabir, Kota Srinivasa Rao and documentary filmmaker S Krishnaswamy.</p><p>Earlier in the awards season, Dharmendra was honoured during the In Memoriam tribute at the 79th BAFTA Awards, held at Royal Festival Hall in February 2026. He was the only Indian actor included in that montage.</p>.Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ dominate awards; full winners list .<p>Indian cinema figures have appeared in the Oscars’ memorial segment in the past as well. At the 90th Academy Awards, actors Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi were remembered, with a musical tribute by Eddie Vedder. Later, during the 93rd Academy Awards, actor Irrfan Khan and Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya were also honoured.</p><p>Several other figures were reportedly absent from the televised montage this year, including Brigitte Bardot, James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Bud Cort, known for his role in Harold and Maude.</p><p>Ahead of the ceremony, Oscars producer Katy Mullan told The Hollywood Reporter that the segment had been expanded due to the number of major industry figures who died during the year. She said it had been “an unimaginably hard year” for the film world and that the team wanted to ensure the tribute properly honoured those who had been lost.</p><p><br><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>