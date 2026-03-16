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Oscars 2026 | Televised 'In Memoriam' segment leaves out Bollywood actor Dharmendra

The late actor was nevertheless listed in the online memorial released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:43 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:43 IST
Entertainment NewsOscarsDharmendra

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