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Oscars 2026 (Updated LIVE): ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ dominate awards; full winners list

Michael B Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' wins best picture.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 03:18 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 03:18 IST
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