<p>On Sunday, the 98th Academy Awards witnenessed history rewritten as <em>One Battle After Another</em> led with six awards, followed by <em>Sinners</em> with four and <em>Frankenstein</em> won three.</p><p>The full list of winners: </p><p><strong>Best Picture</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> <em>One Battle After Another</em> </p><p><em>Bugonia</em></p><p><em>F1</em></p><p><em>Frankenstein</em></p><p><em>Hamnet</em></p><p><em>Marty Supreme</em></p><p><em>The Secret Agent</em></p><p><em>Sentimental Value</em></p><p><em>Sinners</em></p><p><em>Train Dreams</em></p>.BAFTA 2026 Full List of Winners: One Battle After Another, Boong, Hamnet & I Swear win top honours.<p><strong>Best actor</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Michael B Jordan, <em>Sinners</em></p><p>Timothée Chalamet, <em>Marty Supreme</em></p><p>Leonardo DiCaprio, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”</p><p>Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”</p>.<p><strong>Best actress</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”</p><p>Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I'd Kick You”</p><p>Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”</p><p>Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”</p><p>Emma Stone, “Bugonia”</p> .<p><strong>Best director</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Paul Thomas Anderson, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”</p><p>Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”</p><p>Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”</p><p>Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”</p>.<p><strong>Best supporting actor</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Sean Penn, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>Benicio del Toro, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”</p><p>Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”</p><p>Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”</p>.<p><strong>Best supporting actress</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Amy Madigan, “Weapons”</p><p>Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”</p><p>Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”</p><p>Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”</p><p>Teyana Taylor, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p>.<p><strong>Best original screenplay</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”</p><p>Robert Kaplow, “Blue Moon”</p><p>Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just an Accident”</p><p>Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”</p><p>Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”</p>.<p><strong>Best adapted screenplay</strong></p><p><strong>Winner:</strong> Paul Thomas Anderson, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>Will Tracy, “Bugonia”</p><p>Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”</p><p>Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”</p><p>Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Train Dreams”</p>.<p>BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM</p><p>WINNER: “KPop Demon Hunters”</p><p>“Arco”</p><p>“Elio”</p><p>“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”</p><p>“Zootopia 2”</p><p>BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM</p><p>WINNER: “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”</p><p>“Butterfly”</p><p>“Forevergreen”</p><p>“Retirement Plan”</p><p>“The Three Sisters”</p><p>BEST CASTING</p><p>WINNER: Cassandra Kulukundis, <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>“Hamnet”</p><p>“Marty Supreme”</p><p>“The Secret Agent”</p><p>“Sinners”</p><p>BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE</p><p>WINNER: “Sentimental Value”</p><p>“It Was Just an Accident”</p><p>“The Secret Agent”</p><p>“Sirāt”</p><p>“The Voice of Hind Rajab”</p><p>BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE</p><p>WINNER: “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”</p><p>“The Alabama Solution”</p><p>“Come See Me in the Good Light”</p><p>“Cutting through Rocks”</p><p>“The Perfect Neighbor”</p><p>BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT</p><p>WINNER: Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones, “All the Empty Rooms”</p><p>“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”</p><p>“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”</p><p>“The Devil Is Busy”</p><p>“Perfectly a Strangeness”</p><p>BEST ORIGINAL SCORE</p><p>WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”</p><p>Jerskin Fendrix for “Bugonia”</p><p>Alexandre Desplat for “Frankenstein”</p><p>Max Richter for “Hamnet”</p><p>Jonny Greenwood for <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>BEST ORIGINAL SONG</p><p>WINNER: "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters"</p><p>"Train Dreams" from "Train Dreams"</p><p>"Dear Me" from "Diane Warren: Relentless"</p><p>"I Lied To You" from "Sinners"</p><p>"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" from "Viva Verdi!"</p><p>BEST SOUND</p><p>WINNER: “F1”</p><p>“Frankenstein”</p><p><em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>“Sinners”</p><p>“Sirāt”</p><p>BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN</p><p>WINNER: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein”</p><p>“Hamnet”</p><p>“Marty Supreme”</p><p><em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>“Sinners”</p><p>BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM</p><p>WINNERS (TIE): “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”</p><p>“Butcher's Stain”</p><p>“A Friend of Dorothy”</p><p>“Jane Austen's Period Drama”</p><p>BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY</p><p>WINNER: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners”</p><p>“Frankenstein”</p><p>“Marty Supreme”</p><p><em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>“Train Dreams”</p><p>BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING</p><p>WINNER: “Frankenstein”</p><p>“Kokuho”</p><p>“Sinners”</p><p>“The Smashing Machine”</p><p>“The Ugly Stepsister”</p><p>BEST COSTUME DESIGN</p><p>WINNER: “Frankenstein”</p><p>“Avatar: Fire and Ash”</p><p>“Hamnet”</p><p>“Marty Supreme”</p><p>“Sinners”</p><p>BEST VISUAL EFFECTS</p><p>WINNER: “Avatar: Fire and Ash”</p><p>“F1”</p><p>“Jurassic World Rebirth”</p><p>“The Lost Bus”</p><p>“Sinners”</p><p>BEST FILM EDITING</p><p>WINNER: Andy B <em>One Battle After Another</em></p><p>“F1”</p><p>“Marty Supreme”</p><p>“Sentimental Value”</p><p>“Sinners”</p>