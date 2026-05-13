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Oscars 2027: Conan O'Brien to host the Academy Awards for a third time

The former late-night ‌TV host drew ​positive reviews this year and helped lift Oscars viewership from pandemic-era lows.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:38 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:38 IST
EntertainmentOscarsAcademy Awards

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