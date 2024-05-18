OTT censorship and political mobilisation

OTT platforms were originally meant to stream uncensored content and even films that had been passed with cuts were to be shown in full. But in the recent past several films and TV series have gotten into trouble with protesting groups. ‘Tandav’ was one of the first. The television series is set in the world of politics, from the same genre as Prakash Jha’s ‘Raajneeti’ — family politics. Others followed suit; ‘Annapoorani’ was the next casualty. It implied (through a Muslim character) that Sri Ram ate meat during his exile. In the ‘Ramayana’, Sri Rama kills the rakshasa Mareecha who has temporarily taken the shape of a golden deer. I had naturally assumed from the episode that Sri Rama was not vegetarian but I was evidently wrong. In any case Valmiki, who authored the ‘Ramayana’, was a hunter culpable of killing birds and he might not have been particularly averse to people eating meat. ‘Bheed’ was another film that ran into trouble with groups, largely because it dealt with the COVID lockdown that the government would rather forget. The offence in these cases is taken by right-wing groups and the government is apparently introducing prior censorship of OTT material through a body known as the Broadcast Advisory Council, and the justification will be ‘offensive material’. An issue that remains is whether, after the institution of the body, ‘offendees’ will still be allowed to protest content or if the central government will become sole arbiter.