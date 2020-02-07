OTT's new kid on the block

Karanvir Malhotra has had a very unexpected turn about when it came to his showbiz release.

Amazon Prime’s latest series ‘The Forgotten Army — Azaadi Ke Liye’, directed by Kabir Khan, was the first series he shot for but it was the Netflix Original, ‘Selection Day’, that became his digital debut. His upcoming feature film, which will release later this year, was shot before either of the series.

Nevertheless, the actor is currently soaking in the success of his Amazon Prime special as he played a young budding photojournalist, Amar. His character in the mini-series is inspired by Kabir Khan’s experiences when he made his directorial debut with the documentary film ‘The Forgotten Army’, in 1999.

He says, “I’m grateful for both my digital work as I got to work with such incredible people. ‘The Forgotten Army’ had an ensemble of people and it was really great to work with them.”

Since then, he has more Instagram followers and tons of praises from new admirers. “OTT release isn’t like a Friday film release, although I am yet to experience a film release. However, I think it is quite slow as not everyone will watch it on the date of its digital release. Nevertheless, the appreciations have been flowing in,” Karan says.

Karan felt that he could relate to his character because of his age. “My character in 'Selection Day' was of a young boy. Here, Amar is around 24-25 years old which is closer to my age. It’s also an action-filled film and had a lot more work, but I thoroughly enjoyed the whole process.”

While he waits for the feature film to release, Karan is meeting new directors and producers for upcoming projects.