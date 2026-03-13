<p>Bollywood’s <em>Singham</em> lady Deepika Padukone is the latest public figure to raise her voice against rising pollution levels in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika said the residents and children of Mumbai are "choking" due to the poor air quality.</p><p>Talking about the alarming situation, she urged the civic authorities to step in and take action. Sharing a screengrab of current pollution levels in Mumbai, she tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and asked the officials to address this situation as a priority.</p>.'Will stop salaries': Bombay High Court slams officials over air pollution in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai.<p>Talking about the deteriorating situation, the <em>Fighter</em> actor wrote that the people living in Mumbai, especially children, are struggling to breathe due to the worsening air quality. Her post read, "The citizens of this city and its children are choking! How is this okay!? @my_bmc | @mybmchealth please help!."</p>.<p>In the recent past, Mumbai has been suffering from poor air quality and has frequently made headlines with appeals from several high-profile citizens for urgent intervention. From cricketer Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh to actors Divya Dutta, Dalip Tahil and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/the-air-itself-could-kill-us-saiyami-kher-sounds-alarm-on-mumbais-pollution-3912271">Saiyami Kher</a>, multiple influential personalities have raised an alarm and urged the authorities to intervene and help.</p>.'Never imagined breathe to become luxury...': Saiyami Kher sounds alarm on Mumbai's air pollution.<p>Mumbai locals have also seemed to have agreed with these celebrities, and time and again, they lent their support by raising their voices on social media. According to AQI.in, Mumbai’s air quality stands at a ‘severe 206’ today.</p>.BMC Elections 2026: Divya Dutta flags pollution as major issue, urges Mumbaikars to vote for the right leaders.<p>On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is reshuffling her dates after her scheduled trip to the Paris Fashion Week in March 2026 got cancelled after her flight was cancelled due to intense, escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Deepika is busy with SRK’s <em>King</em> and Atlee and Allu Arjun’s <em>AA22XA6</em> alongside potential appearances in <em>Pathaan 2</em> and <em>Brahmastra Part Two</em>.</p>