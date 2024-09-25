Our god, star and our friend: Telugu directors on Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: Recently, when superstar Aamir Khan went on record that he is a “huge fan” of Telugu star Chiranjeevi, he was not alone. For most in the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi is a beacon that not only led the way, but also put a shine on their dreams and ambitions.

Khan was sharing the stage with the megastar when he was handed over the Guinness World Certificate for being the most prolific film star in the Indian film industry on September 22.

Interestingly, the debut film of Chiranjeevi, who has done 156 films in his career spanning 45 years, was released also on September 22 in 1978.