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"Our Heart and Soul": Ajith Kumar’s family pays tribute to mother, celebrates her journey as a partition survivor

Following the heartbreaking news, Ajith Kumar’s family issued a deeply moving tribute to his mother.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 06:22 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaAjith KumarTrendingFilmyzilla

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