<p>Tragedy has struck the family of superstar Ajith Kumar as his mother, Mohini Mani, passed away peacefully in her sleep early today at the age of 89. She had been under medical care for declining health over the last few years, and her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief from millions of fans and the film industry.</p><p>Following the heartbreaking news, Ajith Kumar’s family issued a deeply moving tribute to his mother. The statement celebrated her inspirational life, following her survival during the partition and her impressive role as the true backbone of the family.</p><p>In the official statement, the grieving family shared a glimpse into her inspiring early life. As a child, Mohini Mani was part of the historic wave of Sindhi refugees who migrated to a newly independent India during the 1947 Partition, leaving everything behind to start afresh.</p>.Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani passes away at 89, ‘Good Bad Ugly’ star rushes back to Chennai.<p>"She derived immense satisfaction and pride from seeing her brood go on to do well in life," the family said. </p><p>"Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home."</p><p>The family also said that she was blessed with nearly six decades of a successful marriage to Ajith's late father, P.S. Mani, who passed away in March 2023.</p><p>The family also extended their heartfelt gratitude to the medics who tirelessly provided care to her over the years. </p><p>While mourning, they expressed comfort knowing she lived a long, fulfilling life surrounded by the undying love of her family and the respect of everyone who knew her kind nature, selfless spirit and quiet grace.</p><p>As messages of condolences from political leaders, film personalities, and fans continue to pour in across social media, the family expressed their gratitude but requested time to process the loss.</p>.<p>"We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages."</p><p>Honouring her wishes and the family's preference for simplicity, the last rites will be strictly private.</p><p>"Her last rites will be a private, family affair," the statement concluded. </p><p>"We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honouring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life."</p><p>The film fraternity and fans worldwide continue to extend their deepest strength and support to Ajith Kumar and his family during this immense personal loss.</p>