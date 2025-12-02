Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Our mothers had it much easier: Twinkle Khanna on modern day parenting

The launch was attended almost exclusively by women, including veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, Juggernaut publisher Chiki Sarkar and dancer Geeta Chandran.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 12:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 12:40 IST
Entertainment NewsBook launchTwinkle Khanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us