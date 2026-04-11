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'Outcome' movie review: Playing the performance game

Can our lives be both real and performative? Why not, asks Reef Hawk’s sassy mother. The film nudges you to then wonder: where does the fakery begin, and where does accountability end?
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 02:49 IST
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Outcome
3/5
Director:Jonah Hill
Cast:Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, Cameron Diaz
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Published 11 April 2026, 02:49 IST
Entertainment NewsmoviesSpecialsMovie ReviewKeanu Reeves

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