<p>The biggest zing in ‘<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQQqInahTAM">Outcome</a>’ is casting Keanu Reeves, the famously ‘nice guy’, as Reef Hawk (yes, really, that’s his name), a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hollywood">Hollywood </a>superstar battling inner demons while desperately clinging to his carefully curated persona. When a mysterious video clip threatens to bring down his house of cards, what does a ‘nice guy’ do? He embarks on an ‘apology tour’, as his longtime friend puts it — performing contrition while slyly trying to sniff out who among his circle is behind the leak.<br><br>‘Outcome’ works reasonably well as a satire, but it frequently strays into ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ territory; when it does, the narrative slows to a crawl. The idea of a megastar peeling back layers to confront regret isn’t new; George Clooney explored similar terrain effectively in ‘Jay Kelly’ (2025). What Reeves brings, though, is a compelling contradiction: arrogance laced with a ‘poor little lost boy’ appeal, something viewers who have seen him in his non-Matrix movies would have observed.</p>.'The Drama' movie review: A look at the theatre of relationships.<p><br>The supporting cast is solid, particularly Jonah Hill as the lawyer, both inventing and solving crises in Reef’s charmed life. While the film has its share of sharp, funny moments, the central blackmail thread fizzles out, giving way to a slower, more introspective study of what it really means to confront one’s truest self. And that’s not really such a bad thing, is it!</p>