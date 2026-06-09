Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu to honour Mammootty and R Madhavan on June 23

<p>Malayalam superstar Mammootty, actor-filmmaker R Madhavan and Telugu cinema veteran Rajendra Prasad are among the film personalities who will receive the Padma Awards from President Droupadi Murmu at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23.</p><p>Late actor-comedian Satish Shah will also be conferred the award posthumously.</p><p>President Murmu has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards this year – five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shri.</p><p>On May 25, she has conferred two Padma Vibhushans, six Padma Bhushans and 58 Padma Shris.</p><p>The remaining recipients will be receiving their awards in the second ceremony which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23.</p>.'Most sexualised profession': Kangana Ranaut says nurses are 'overworked', they still follow British-era dress code.<p>Mammootty, who has acted in more than 400 films across languages and has given more than 50 blockbusters, will be receiving the Padma Bhushan.</p><p>R Madhavan, who was last seen in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster franchise <em>Dhurandhar</em>, will be conferred the Padma Shri. </p><p>Late actor Satish Shah will also be given the Padma Shri. The actor was known for his perfect comic timing and is celebrated for his work in films like <em>Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro</em>, <em>Main Hoon Na</em> and others.</p><p>The legendary Telugu star Rajendra Prasad, who has acted in more than 286 films across languages, will also receive the Padma Shri.</p><p>The second ceremony will conclude this year's Padma Awards presentations.</p>