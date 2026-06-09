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Padma Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu to honour Mammootty and R Madhavan on June 23

President Murmu has approved the conferment of 131 Padma awards this year – five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shri.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:51 IST
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanPadma awardsMammoottyTrendingsatish shahFilmyzilla

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