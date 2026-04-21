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Pakistani clothing label uses AI to show Alia Bhatt as model, netizens call it 'cheap marketing'

Pakistani clothing label, Wajayesha Official, used Alia Bhatt's forged images to show her wearing the brand's latest collection.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 10:55 IST
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