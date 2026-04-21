<p>Alia Bhatt serving fashion goals is not a rare occurrence. However, it is not very often that we get to see Alia dropping looks in a salwar kameez. That is exactly what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans who spotted a Pakistani clothing label, Wajayesha Official, using Alia's forged images.</p><p>The brand took to its Instagram account and shared pictures of Alia in it's newly launched silk suits collection.</p>.Alia Bhatt in talks to play key role in Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s 'Dragon'.<p>In some absolutely jaw-dropping pictures, Alia was seen flaunting different patterns and hues from the latest collection of the brand. And not to mention, she looked gorgeous, to say the least.</p><p>The morphed, seemingly AI-generated images were shared along with a misleading caption which read, "Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now."</p><p>Then came Alia's army who left some harsh comments on the post, criticising the brand's move and calling it cheap marketing.</p>.<p>However, it doesn't end there as the brand had some quirky reply to the comments. "She will sue you!," another commented to which the brand responded, "No, she will not."</p><p>"This is fake ai cheap marketing," a fan commented. The brand responded by saying, "Yes, you are right, but we have an original one."</p><p>Another user wrote, "This is AI. I will send this to her," and the brand replied, "But we have the original product."</p>.Alia Bhatt in talks to play key role in Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s 'Dragon'.<p>While keeping up with these quirky responses to the comments, the brand still hasn't removed these almost original-looking photos which many can mistake for a possible collaboration between the actress and the Pakistani clothing label.</p><p>One of the photos which shows Alia making a heart with her hands while wearing a dark grey colour suit is from her walk on the L'Oréal Paris runway in Paris in 2024.</p><p>While all the pictures look breathtaking and seamless, none of them are from an official photoshoot and are simply forged.</p>