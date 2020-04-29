Palghar lynching: Raveena Tandon to take care of driver's family

Palghar lynching: Raveena Tandon to help driver's kin

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2020, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 08:35 ist
Bollywood actress and activist Raveena Tandon has decided to support the family of the driver, who became a victim of mob-lunching in Palghar. 

The Mumbai-based driver, Nilesh Telgade (30) was killed along with the two sadhus of the Juna Akhada. 

"Happy 2 infm tht my friend Film Actor/Activist @TandonRaveena hs assured support fr the education of both daughters of Nilesh Telgade who ws killed in Palghar n wl also support financially thru her Rudra foundation.She hs spoken to other frnds to support Nilesh's family," former MLA and  senior BJP leader Krishna Hegde said.

