Pall of gloom descends on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence

A pall of gloom descended on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence where his father K K Singh lives in Rajiv Nagar locality.

On Sunday afternoon, Singh, a retired government employee, fainted as soon as he got the news of his son’s suicide.

Deeply shocked over the untimely demise of his son, who brought name and fame to the family, Singh is presently under the observation of family doctors.

The young and brilliant star, who gave a sterling performance in MS Dhoni— the untold story, Sushant was born and brought up in Patna from where he completed his schooling at St Karen’s High School.

After his matriculation in 2001, he left for New Delhi for higher studies and joined Hansraj College before completing his engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Cousin of BJP MLA Neeraj Singh Babloo, Sushant in 2019 visited Bihar when he went to his ancestral place in Purnia and then to his maternal grandmother’s house in Khagaria.