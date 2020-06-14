Pall of gloom descends on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence

Pall of gloom descends on Rajput’s Patna residence

Kins and fans of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput gather outside his residence after he was found hanging at his Bandra (Mumbai) apartment, in Patna, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A pall of gloom descended on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna residence where his father K K Singh lives in Rajiv Nagar locality.

On Sunday afternoon, Singh, a retired government employee, fainted as soon as he got the news of his son’s suicide.

Deeply shocked over the untimely demise of his son, who brought name and fame to the family, Singh is presently under the observation of family doctors.

The young and brilliant star, who gave a sterling performance in MS Dhoni— the untold story, Sushant was born and brought up in Patna from where he completed his schooling at St Karen’s High School.

After his matriculation in 2001, he left for New Delhi for higher studies and joined Hansraj College before completing his engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Cousin of BJP MLA Neeraj Singh Babloo, Sushant in 2019 visited Bihar when he went to his ancestral place in Purnia and then to his maternal grandmother’s house in Khagaria.

