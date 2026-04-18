'Pallichattambi' movie review: Likeable macho potboiler

<p>In ‘Pallichattambi’, the film’s writer S Suresh takes many references from post-independent Kerala — which has just voted the first communist party to power — to tell a story of a village in Idukki.</p>.<p>The film traces the communist party’s land-reformation laws that led to a lot of riots and protests from various socio-economic groups that were considered upper class. It also saw protest from the Christian community that believes communism is the tool of the “devil” to influence Christians to become non-believers. </p>.<p>Tovino plays Christopher aka Krishna Pillai, the church’s strongman who is appointed to fend off communists from taking over the church’s lands. ‘Pallichattambi’ follows his journey as he meets Rebecca, a communist activist and the heroine of the play — ‘Ningal Enne Communist Aaki’ (You made me a communist). The film sets an interesting premise in the first half. And it is quite enjoyable, if one is ready to look past some historical inconsistencies, which is presented as alternative history in the film. </p>.<p>Predictably, the film falters almost immediately post interval. It tries hard to be a commercial entertainer while not trying to sabotage its grand message about unity and gets chaotic with unnecessary twists and multiple subplots.</p>.'Muthu Engira Kaattaan' Movie review: Enjoyable macho thriller but lacks depth.<p>Prithviraj as Pattelar Kunjambu Nambiar adds to the visual aesthetic of the film. However his presence doesn’t add much and is only an overused trope of building a universe and a “strong villain” who’s “yet to come”.</p>.<p>Kayadu Lohar’s Rebecca is not just eye-candy but also drives the protagonist with a purpose. While the subpar dubbing is not necessarily her fault, a south Indian actor would have brought more life to the role. The over-the-top hair and make-up failed to replicate a women of the period.</p>.<p>While Tijo Tomy’s cinematography is breathtaking, music composer Jakes Bejoy hardly adds anything new. Tovino performing Yakshagana is a visual treat.</p>