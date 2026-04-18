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'Pallichattambi' movie review: Likeable macho potboiler

The film traces the communist party’s land-reformation laws that led to a lot of riots and protests from various socio-economic groups that were considered upper class.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:31 IST
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Pallichattambi Malayalam (Theatres)
2.5/5
Director:Dijo Jose Antony
Cast:Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar , Siddique
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:31 IST
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