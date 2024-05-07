Pamela Anderson on her Met Gala debut: 'I am playing me'

In the past, she said, she had "tried to dress like a grown-up when I wasn't there yet. I just didn't know how to put it all together." She has some old Yves Saint Laurent and Alaïa, along with a bunch of "rubber dresses," in storage bins back on Vancouver Island, where she lives with her two Labradors, one golden retriever, and a 5,000-square-foot vegetable and rose garden. Her parents live in another cabin on the property. At her Met fitting she joked that she had gone "from pickles to pearls." (She does a lot of pickling.) "That's your next book," said Brandon Thomas Lee, the older of her two sons, who was with her in New York.