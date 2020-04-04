‘Panchayat’ actor Jitendra Kumar says he was initially afraid of being typecast

Jitendra Kumar, who became the talk of the town with his gripping performance in The Kota Factory, is in the limelight because of his latest show Panchayat. Speaking exclusively to DH, ‘Jeetu Bhaiyya’ opens up about the Amazon Prime original, his initial struggles and the importance of the digital medium.

What prompted you to take up Panchayat?

I liked the simplicity and comic elements associated with the script. The show deals with what happens when an urban man finds himself in complex situations in a rural setting and this makes it different from other offerings. The series also highlights the work process of a panchayat, which is something not everyone is aware of.

What was your reference point while preparing for the show?

I saw many of my relatives face similar things when they went to rural areas so this was not a new territory for me.

Has the OTT revolution made life easier for upcoming artists?

In most web series, each character has a strong graph, which helps performers explore their abilities. It is also possible to instantly understand the response you get for your work. This, however, is not (always) the case with films.

Shifting gears, how was the experience of working on Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan?

There was no hesitation regarding the topic and I was quite happy about the way in which they managed to normalise the romantic track.

You mostly essay lighter roles. Do you feel this might result in typecasting?

There was some fear initially but I soon realised that such things do matter.

How did your family react when you told them about your decision to enter the entertainment industry?

Family reaction toh alag hi tha. They aired their concerns and made it clear that they were not happy about the decision. That said and done, their worries were justified and I knew where they were coming from.

Who is your support system?

I come from a joint family and everyone is my support system especially my parents. My college friends too have supported me in my journey in their own way.

On a parting note, do you feel Jeetu deserves a standalone series? Are you open to reprising the character?

Frankly speaking, I am not a fan of character-based shows as the script is more important. Jeetu comes for a short while and has his charm. I would prefer playing the character again when a new season of the show is made.