<p>Sunny Deol is proving that "mass appeal" never goes out of style. While other actors are finding it tough to find their footing, Sunny is delivering back-to-back blockbusters. With<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/border-2-film-review-brotherhood-shines-but-hypernationalism-overwhelms-3872878"> </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/border-2-film-review-brotherhood-shines-but-hypernationalism-overwhelms-3872878">Border 2</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/border-2-film-review-brotherhood-shines-but-hypernationalism-overwhelms-3872878"> </a>officially crossing the Rs 500 crore milestone, Sunny has emerged as the industry’s most bankable actor. This follows a successful streak that began with <em>Gadar 2</em> and <em>Jaat</em>.</p><p>For Sunny, the success of Jaat was particularly special as it marked his debut in the South industry, and the actor has expressed how "humbled and flattened" he feels by the massive wave of love he received from his new fan base there.</p><p>Expressing gratitude to the audience for their love and continued support. Sunny said, "Itne saal pata nahi kahan chupa hua tha (I don't know where I was hiding all these years.) It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone -- work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it.</p>.'Lahore 1947': Preity Zinta's long-awaited return and Sunny Deol's partition drama set for August 2026.<p>Sunny also credited his late father, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/you-are-always-with-me-sunny-deol-remembers-late-actor-dharmendra-on-his-90th-birth-anniversary-3823497">Dharmendra</a>, and God's grace for all the success he has achieved. "Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai... The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love," he concluded.</p><p><em>Border 2</em>, which was released in theaters on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fought together as one. The movie stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.</p>