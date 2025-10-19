<p>New Delhi: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha on Sunday announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.</p><p>The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram. "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we can't remember life before," the text over the poster read.</p><p>"Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.. with gratitude Parineeti & Raghav."</p>.<p>Chopra and Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. In August, they announced their pregnancy on social media with a joint post.</p><p>Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Emmy-nominated biopic <em>Amar Singh Chamkila</em> and is set to appear alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva.</p><p>Chadha is an Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.</p>