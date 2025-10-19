Menu
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome first child: He's finally here

'Arms full, our hearts fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.. with gratitude Parineeti & Raghav.'
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 12:26 IST
