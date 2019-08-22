Parle-G joins in on the Sacred Games meme game

Netflix's popular Indian original show, Sacred Games, released its second season on August 15. The show developed a huge fanbase after its first season ended in a cliffhanger, and while the second season came under a bit of flak for an underwhelming storyline, the memes kept piling up on social media.

The memes based on one of the show's most popular characters, Bunty have circulated all over social media and left fans in splits. One of the lines that Bunty says, "Yaha Parle-G khana pad raha hai kaali chai me dubokar", which translates to, "We are forced to eat Parle-G dipped in black tea", as a reference to his poverty. The dialogue blew up on social media with tons of memes created, and moreover, Parle-G themselves made a few memes on Twitter.

Check it out;

Parle-G is proud to be part of every startup entrepreneur’s initial struggle. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/C71xB7Z8Cu — Parle-G (@officialparleg) August 19, 2019

Parle-G is proud to be part of every student's initial struggle in a new city. #SacredBiscuit for every genius. #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/iLl6btWYzr — Parle-G (@officialparleg) August 19, 2019