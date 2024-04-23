Part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar

"It was also part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn't see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that. The rest was a lot of just passion... I may have been as sincere as I was. But what happens when you don't have people who are in powerful positions like that?"

"You can make it entirely on your own still because your belief system can be strong enough to combat all odds. But I was fortunate that my struggles came later. My first step was because two people who are not related to me by blood or family believed in me strongly. It has a lot to do with destiny, but nothing happens without hard work," the filmmaker said.