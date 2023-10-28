‘Parva’ without its edginess

The Pandavas of ‘Parva’ lie in the liminal space between multiple realities: ‘arya’ and ‘anarya’, ‘dharma’ and ‘adharma’. But they are repeatedly called on it. They eat beef, mate with Rakshasas, follow polyandry. So, the play had enough space to structure itself around the questions of what it means to be an ‘arya’ and what exactly is ‘dharma’ in the context of these men, who were born of Niyoga (out of marriage) and not a result of chanting of mantras. But such questions are lost in the glitter.