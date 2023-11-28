‘Pathaan aur Tiger is here’: Salman Khan's banter with SRK lookalike goes viral

In the video, the fan is seen imitating SRK’s iconic character Pathaan. Salman’s reaction to his lines were entertaining and 'Salmaniacs' and netizens are having a great laugh.

The fan was indeed lucky as Salman agreed to be in the reel for which he took four takes to get his lines perfect. However, all his efforts were in vain as Salman Khan ended up bursting into laughter. The actor was seen struggling to control his laugh while posing with the SRK lookalike in the reel.

The post is flooded with comments and is being shared widely on other social platforms as well.

Even creators Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla also shared the video on their accounts.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recent outing Tiger 3 which turned out to be one of the blockbusters of 2023. He will soon start working for a project titled Bull which will be helmed by Shershaah Vishnu Vardhan after which he will resume working on Dabangg 4 and Kick 2.