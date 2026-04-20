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'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana trapped between Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet in this chaotic comedy

The 1-minute-22-second teaser video was released today, April 20, and gives a sneak-peek into the never-changing 'patiyon ki fitrat'.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 12:49 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood filmSara Ali KhanAyushmann KhurranaRakul Preet SinghNew filmTrending NowFilmyzilla

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