<p>Ayushmann Khurrana finds himself struggling with not two but three women in the slapstick comedy <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</em>, the teaser of which was released recently.</p><p>The 1-minute-22-second teaser features Khurrana, who plays Prajapati Pandey, in a triple romantic chaos with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.</p><p>As Khurrana's character navigates chaotic love trap and confusion comedy in this romantic drama, the teaser promises that everything in the world can change but 'patiyon ki fitrat' will stay the same.</p><p>The teaser show how Khurrana's swift routine gets derailed by an unexpected visitor at his office. Soon things, spiral out of control leading to love, chaos and a lot of tangled relationships.</p>.Salman Khan to play major role in 'Raja Shivaji', reveals Riteish Deshmukh .<p>The teaser swiftly hints towards a complicated web of relationships in this pativerse which will lead to the classic comedy-of-errors situation.</p><p>Add to it, Vijay Raaz's role as a probing police officer that sparks questions not only in Khurrana's but the audience's minds too.</p><p>Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra as creative producer, the film promises a universe of madness along with some quirky messages about the husbands.</p><p>The film serves as a sequel to Kartik Aaryan's 2019 hit <em>Pati Patni Aur Woh</em> featuring Ananya Panday and Bhoomi Pednekar, which is a reboot of the 1978 movie of the same name.</p><p><em>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do </em>is set to release in theatres on May 15.</p>