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‘Patriot’ movie review: Stellar cast in ho-hum thriller

Written by Mahesh, ‘Patriot’ swiftly dives into the core conflict — spyware Periscope, which is now with a private company.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:37 IST
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Patriot Malayalam (Theatres)
3/5
Director:Mahesh Narayanan
Cast:Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara
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Published 01 May 2026, 23:37 IST
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