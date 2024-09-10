Paul Rupesh rolls out 'The Bombay Money Heist' web series

Acclaimed director Paul Rupesh, recognized for his bold and controversial works, is all set to work on his new project—a 12-episode web series titled The Bombay Money Heist. The series will delve into the tragic 1944 Bombay Dock Explosion, or Victoria Dock Explosion, marking one of the deadliest events in Mumbai’s history.

Rupesh, who earned global recognition with films like Kamasutra 3D and The Vanishing Act—based on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370—recently changed his screen name from Rupesh Paul to Paul Rupesh. The name change signifies his dedication to producing films that are both impactful and ethical, marking a shift from his previous provocative style.

The director’s first international horror feature of 2024, Hide Me Within Your Wounds, wrapped production earlier this year and is currently in post-production.

The film is set to have its market premiere at the prestigious American Film Market in November 2024. Rupesh’s previous films, Oh Dear Son and Alchemist, garnered critical acclaim, further establishing him as an influential figure in Indian and international cinema.

With The Bombay Money Heist, Rupesh returns to the world of long-form storytelling, weaving a gripping narrative that combines historical events with dramatic flair. The series will explore the chaos and intrigue surrounding the explosion, while highlighting the city’s cultural and historical significance during the World War II era.